2BOB Radio threw open its doors last Saturday, July 9, inviting the community in for the first in what the station intends to be a regular series of open days.
With the station being operated entirely by volunteers, the open day was also a vehicle to entice young people from the community to try out for the free broadcasting training courses on offer.
The free courses have been provided by funding through a grant from NSW Communities and Justice and are open to young people aged 12 to 24.
According to Radio 2BOB's youth coordinator, Bailey Corrigan, the day went well with a number of potential new broadcasters signing up for radio training on offer.
"It was fairly successful actually. We had quite a few families turn up and there were about six or seven people who seemed really interested and wanted to receive radio training after the day. It was a great day."
Those interested in taking the plunge into radio broadcasting are put through at least six weeks of training where they learn all the necessary skills before being let loose on the airways, and then only after being reviewed by the programming committee to ensure they are right to go.
As Bailey explains, "they get shown everything that needs to be done here. You get shown how to use the panel, how to use the software for the music and the computers in general, everything before you start your own show."
The station has remained active for 36 years due to the dedication of volunteers, with about 100 individuals giving their time over a given week covering all facets of the station's operations. However, with many moving on to other ventures there is a need to recruit and keep the voice of Taree on the air.
"I think it's a good experience for young people to be on the radio and because we have positions available, this is the perfect opportunity for them to be able to play the music they love and build their confidence speaking to people," Bailey said.
