Manning River Times

Heavy rain across the Mid Coast takes its toll

July 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge 1 on Mt Coxcomb Road underwater on Wednesday, Photo by Lucas Hodge

As rain continues to fall across the Manning, roads are hazardous and residents are urged to take caution.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.