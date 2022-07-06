Heavy rain across the Mid Coast takes its toll

As rain continues to fall across the Manning, roads are hazardous and residents are urged to take caution.
The community on Mount Coxcomb Road have been cut off after Bridge 1 was cut by floodwaters this morning.
It was only last Friday the two other bridges that were washed away in the last flood, were finally repaired.
Resident Lyn Connors said the community "desperately needs this first bridge to be replaced and raised as it's the one that goes under first all the time and it cuts the whole road off."
The Glowalman junior rodeo championships, due to start next Monday at Gloucester, were today cancelled as a result of the rain and the condition of the showgrounds at Gloucester, Nabiac and Wingham.
A severe weather warning has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the coastal trough that battered the south of the State moves north.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said an onshore flow combined with an upper trough will continue to bring persistent rainfall to the area.
A coastal trough will also continue to develop offshore then deepen in response to the upper trough, developing a low this afternoon that will approach the coast, according to the BoM.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding will continue across the Mid North Coast and southeastern areas of the Northern Tablelands today (July 6) before easing late in the day.
The most likely period for heavy rainfall is during the afternoon. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 90mm are possible throughout the warning area.
Isolated six-hourly totals between 125 and 150mm are also possible, most likely associated with embedded thunderstorms north of Kempsey during the afternoon.
Rainfall has the potential to create landslides and result in further riverine flooding.
Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
