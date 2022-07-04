$250,000 worth of allegedly stolen tools recovered

Police have charged a man after allegedly uncovering more the $250,000 worth of tools believed to have been stolen.
On Thursday, June 30 Manning Great Lakes Police District Proactive Crime Team attended an address in Wingham to execute a search warrant for suspected stolen goods. Police alleged they uncovered a "very large amount of tools including power tools, hand tools, generators, chainsaws, mowers, blower vacs and jewellery."
A police spokesperson said some of the property stolen has been identified however investigations are now underway to locate the owners of the rest of this property.
Police have requested any tradies or other persons in the area who have had property stolen in recent times to send Taree Police a description of the property and any model and serial numbers to assist with this investigation. Police can be contacted via email address mglcpu@police.nsw.gov.au and if any of the property matches, police will respond.
Following the police search, a man has been charged with two counts of break and enter and five counts of stealing and breaching bail.
