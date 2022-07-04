Manning River Times

Manning Great Lakes Police District Proactive Crime team have arrested a man

Updated July 4 2022 - 7:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$250,000 worth of allegedly stolen tools recovered

Police have charged a man after allegedly uncovering more the $250,000 worth of tools believed to have been stolen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.