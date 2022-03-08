newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Manning Great Lakes Police District is warning local tradies that criminals have been targeting tools and toolboxes recently. Police said a large number of tools have been stolen from toolboxes at building sites and from the back of work vehicles. Police said to use your phones to photograph your tools and their model and serial numbers, place them in a folder on your phone and keep them, just in case someone takes your tools of trade. The more details that you can supply police, the more chance they have of identifying the owner of property that is located.

