Manning River Times

Taree VIEW Club supporting The Smith Family's Winter Appeal

June 30 2022 - 2:00am
Kirstie Maher and Heidi Prowse from Smith Family visited Taree this week for Taree VIEW's anniversary lunch.

Taree VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education as they deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

