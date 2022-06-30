Taree VIEW Club supporting The Smith Family's Winter Appeal

Taree VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education as they deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, which is why its members are calling on Australians to get behind the appeal. The Smith Family aims to raise $5.4 million by June 30 to provide learning and mentoring support programs to children in need.
The Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor said support from the public is vital, and will help the charity extend its reach. This is especially important with a national survey conducted by the charity revealing families are still worried about their children's education, even as Australia emerges from the pandemic.
"Helping students in need who are struggling at school is a focus of The Smith Family's work. And what we're seeing in this third year of the pandemic is the need is greater than ever," Mr Taylor said.
"Our survey found that more than half of parents and carers believe COVID is continuing to make schooling difficult for their children, with disrupted routines, illness, and mental health all key concerns. It's alarming that 70 per cent of respondents said they are worried about their children's schoolwork in the future.
"We want to extend our tailored learning support programs to help more children over the coming year address these issues, and to ensure they can thrive in their education once again," he said.
Funds raised will support 12,857 children across Australia to access a range of proven numeracy, reading, and mentoring programs, including after school Learning Clubs.
Taree VIEW Club president, Margaret Muldoon said support from the community is vital in this difficult time.
"COVID has been so disruptive for all of us, but children experiencing disadvantage have felt this impact more than most. By donating to The Smith Family this appeal, we can ensure those children who are most in need can get the best out of their education," Mrs Muldoon said.
