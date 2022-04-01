community,

Taree VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community after a difficult two years, and make new connections with women in the area. Taree VIEW president Margaret Muldoon said this year is the perfect time to join VIEW. VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family. "The last two years have been so disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us have missed out on seeing friends and family, and our club has been like a second family for us during these times. "Many people have also moved away from the city to the country, and coming to a new place can be isolating - especially given the current circumstances. For those who are new to the area, VIEW provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women, while doing something that makes a difference," she said. VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, and has supported children and young people in need for over 60 years. The Smith Family is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year, with VIEW planning plenty of events to bring together women from across Australia. "The Smith Family has been creating better futures for young people for a century, and we are so excited to be a part of that celebration. We are also proud to contribute to the ongoing legacy of The Smith Family, with clubs supporting 1,520 students across the country through the Learning for Life program." In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Taree VIEW Club hosts social events, including outings to various locations, nurseries, luncheons at Harrington, Dutch auctions, hoy, fashion parades and home functions. Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Pattie 6552 5412 or 0427 725 412 or visit www.view.org.au for further information. The next Taree View Club meeting will take place Club Taree, Wingham Road, Taree 10.30am April 26, RSVP Friday, April 22 Coral 6552 6568 or 0418 468 946. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Bushfire recovery funding to assist women and youth Government to blame for aged care homes going broke Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/8b3030ce-4b7d-4d72-963b-b4af35d92039.jpg/r0_63_3669_2136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg