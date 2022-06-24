Manning River Times

Delays on Wingham Road Kolodong this weekend

June 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trees are being removed near the Wingham Road and Cedar Party Road intersection. Photo: supplied

Council is asking road users to avoid any unnecessary travel on Wingham Road Kolodong near the Cedar Party Road intersection this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.