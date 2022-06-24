Delays on Wingham Road Kolodong this weekend

Council is asking road users to avoid any unnecessary travel on Wingham Road Kolodong near the Cedar Party Road intersection this weekend.
There will be extended traffic delays Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 from 8am - 6pm.
It will be necessary to stop all traffic in both directions for periods of up to 15 minutes. This is to protect motorists as well as workers while they remove trees which are close to power lines and the road. The trees need to be removed so roadworks can progress.
Traffic control will be in place along Wingham Road either side of Cedar Party Road and also on Cedar Party Road.
Work is being done at the weekend in order to minimise the impact on road users.
Anyone who doesn't live in the area should avoid traveling through it if possible.
Council advises that Kolodong Road is not a suitable alternate route for through traffic and should be avoided. Road users who can divert through Tinonee should do so, while those who take Wingham Road Kolodong should expect delays and plan extra time for their journey.
Council thanks the community for its patience while these important works take place.
