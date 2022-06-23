THE 2021 Taree Cup winner Charmmebaby will have her first run in Group 1 company on Saturday when she tackles the $700,000 Tattersall's Tiara of 1400 metres.
This is the final Group 1 race of the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival at Eagle Farm.
Now with Brisbane trainer, Larie Mayfield-Smith, Charmmebaby took her prizemoney to $547,000 by taking out the Listed Radiotab The Wayne Wilson (1600m) at Eagle Farm earlier this month.
It was her ninth win from 32 starts while she has also had six seconds and two thirds.
"When I bought her she'd won $3400,'' Taree trainer Glen Milligan, who is part of the syndicate that races Charmmebaby, said.
Milligan purchased her for $14,000.
"She's been a good investment,'' he smiled.
This is Charmmebaby's second stint in the Sunshine State. She went north last December from Milligan to Mayfield-Smith, and won the Listed Brisbane Handicap (1640m) along with a second in the Listed Bernborough Plate (1600m).
A week before the Wayne Wilson win Charmmebaby was second in the Listed Spear Chief Handicap of 1500m.
"She's better this time in than last time, although she was pretty good last time," Mayfield-Smith told Racing and Sports.
"The owners wanted black type, and she's now run in four black-type races here, won two, probably unlucky in another, and ran second last week in one.
"Her value as a broodmare is going to go up considerably."
Charmmebabay will come back 200 metres for Saturday's run. Milligan said the race would suit 'late swoopers'.
"She'll like that,'' he added.
He agreed the Queensland climate must suit her.
"Laurie swims her a lot and that's the key to her,'' Milligan added.
He said her next two starts would determine her immediate racing future. Charmmebaby also will contest the Listed Glasshouse Handicap at the Sunshine Coast Racecourse on July 2.
Charmmebaby has gained a start in the $2 million Big Dance to be raced at Royal Randwick on Tuesday, November 1, courtesy of the Taree Cup win.
However Milligan said the syndicate had received some hefty offers to sell her as a broodmare so they have plenty to consider.
"Money talks,'' Milligan said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
