Manning River Times

Charmmebaby's first Group 1 start

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 23 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmmebaby wins the 2021 Stacks Law First Taree Cup

THE 2021 Taree Cup winner Charmmebaby will have her first run in Group 1 company on Saturday when she tackles the $700,000 Tattersall's Tiara of 1400 metres.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.