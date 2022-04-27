newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE 2021 Taree Cup winner, Glen Milligan's Charmmebaby, has earned the right to start in the $2 million Big Dance to be raced at Royal Randwick on Tuesday, November 1. Racing NSW this week announced eligibility and conditions for the race, with the field drawn from the winners and second placed horses of 25 Country Cup races from across NSW, including Taree. A Big Dance Wild Card race will also be run at Royal Randwick on October 8, with the winner and second placed horse becoming eligible for The Big Dance and exempt from the ballot. Benchmark rating at the time of final acceptances will then be used to determine the final field from the pool of eligible horses, with the winners of eligible Country Cups receiving preference over any second placegetters, a Racing NSW spokesman explained. RELATED: Charmmebaby wins Taree Cup Charmmebaby named horse of the year The Big Dance will be run over 1600 metres under quality handicap conditions. Milligan said it would be a 'dream' to start in a $2 million race. However, he added it's not a fait accompli Charmmebaby will be in the field. "It will depend on how she's going,'' Milligan explained. "If she's going good the Big Dance is definitely something we'll be aiming for.'' Charmmebaby's next start will be in the $200,000 Group 3 Dark Jewel Classic at Scone on Saturday, May 14 while it's likely she'll then head to the Brisbane Winter Carnival under the guidance of trainer Lawrie Mayfield-Smith. In her first race for Mayfield-Smith last December Charmmebaby won the Listed Brisbane Handicap (1640m). "But if she flops in Brisbane we might sell her. We've been offered good money for her as a brood mare,'' Milligan revealed. Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/924f7e68-0f50-4a4c-95df-c39409b0eada.jpg/r17_56_1113_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg