WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League premiership aspirations have received another boost with confirmation that utility forward Kyran Budd has signed.
Budd will add to the club's Newcastle contingent along with halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths.
Advertisement
"He was up for last weekend's game and will be here again on Saturday to have a look and we should have him soon,'' captain-coach Mitch Collin said.
He'll use Budd as a middle forward or on the edge.
"Buddie has a lot of experience, he's a good talker and great to have around the club,'' Collins said.
"I was stoked when he said he was going to play.''
The Tigers, fresh from a 52-6 win over Old Bar last weekend, will host Taree City on Saturday.
Collins said the Tigers have only the one injury problem, hard working forward Blake Fraser, who failed to see out last match. Fraser didn't train earlier this week, but Collins said he's still a chance to take on the Bulls.
Collin said the Tigers now have to string together a few wins and he wants positive results from the next two games when they play the Bulls and then Forster-Tuncurry at home.
"With this final four now, no side can afford to drop too many matches,'' Collins said.
RELATED: Lewis gets suspension reduced
"Especially games you're expected to win.''
Bulls to check in prop
The Bulls will have to check the fitness of prop Harry Wallis, who injured his hamstring playing for Manning in last weekend's NSW hockey championships played in Tamworth.
Still looking for their first win of the season, the Bulls will be buoyed by an improved performance in their last match against Port Sharks, but playing out the 80 minutes remains a priority.
Hawks chase vitalwin
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry will look to break a two game losing streak in this Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash against unpredictable Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.
As captain-coach Nathan Campbell said, the Hawks started the season 'like a house on fire,' with 40 plus wins over Wauchope and Taree City. However, they then lost to Port City and Old Bar before having what Campbell described as a 'timely' free long weekend.
"Hopefully the boys will be freshened up and ready to go against Macleay,'' Campbell said.
Advertisement
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.