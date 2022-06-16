Manning River Times

Budd's signings a boost for Wingham Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 16 2022 - 11:30pm
Wingham lock Nick Beacham charges at the Old Bar defensive line during the 52-6 win over Wingham.

WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League premiership aspirations have received another boost with confirmation that utility forward Kyran Budd has signed.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

