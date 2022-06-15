Manning River Times

Wingham beat Old Bar at Wingham | Photos

By Mick McDonald
June 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Lewis playing for the Pirates in a trial game against Byron Bay earlier this year.

OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis has just three more games to sit out before he can return to the Group Three Rugby League competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.