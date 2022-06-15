OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis has just three more games to sit out before he can return to the Group Three Rugby League competition.
Lewis had his suspension reduced from nine games to four. He has already missed one game, watching from the sideline when an understrength Pirates lost to Wingham 52-6 at Wingham last Saturday.
Lewis was sent off in the second half of the game against Forster-Tuncurry at Old Bar on Saturday, May 14.
He was charged with unnecessary and heavy contact of a player not in possession. Lewis was dismissed in the 2019 minor semi-final when playing for Wingham. He was given a nine game suspension, this not ending until last year as there was no Group Three competition in 2020 due to the pandemic. He signed with Old Bar for season 2021.
Carry over points from the 2019 offence increased this year's suspension to nine matches.
However, Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said there's a two year limit to points loading being added, so this year's offence falls outside the time frame. The fact that there was no football here in 2020 doesn't come into the equation, he said.
This cut the points to 600 (six games). Lewis received a further reduction for taking an early guilty plea reducing the suspension to four matches.
Lewis will miss Old Bar's clashes against Wauchope, Port Sharks and Taree City, returning for round nine against Port City at Port Macquarie, the same day lock Shannon Martin is expected to be available. He is recovering from a fractured cheekbone sustained against the Hawks.
This weekend's round six will see Wingham host Taree City and Port Sharks tackle Port City on Saturday while Forster-Tuncurry meets Macleay Valley at Tuncurry and Wauchope meets Old Bar at Wauchope on Sunday.
