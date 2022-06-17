Manning River Times

Glenn Mathiske's Manning Tour win for the ages

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Matkiske powers away to win the criterium at Kolodon and claim the Tour of the Manning.

GLENN Mathiske's success in this year's Manning Cycle Club Tour of the Manning was a win for the ages..

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.