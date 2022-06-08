OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys has been hitting the phone this week in an endeavour to get enough players to fill two senior grades for Saturday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Wingham at Wingham.
"From 34 seniors we have 16 available for first and reserve grade,'' Worboys explained.
"I've never seen anything like this.''
Worboys said that injuries, suspension and unavailable players has caused the crisis.
Originally no football was planned for the June long weekend.
"Because of that we've had blokes who pre-paid holidays,'' Worboys explained.
Injuries from have also taken a toll. Indefatigable lock Shannon Martin is the main concern. He sustained a fractured cheekbone in the clash against Forster-Tuncurry last Saturday and is out for at least six weeks.
Prop Will Clarke and interchange forward Jonathon Tickle are also on the sick list.
Co-captain-coach Mick Henry is another absentee due to a prior commitment.
"Our under 18s don't play this weekend, so we've grabbed about six of them to help fill-in for first grade or reserve grade,'' Worboys continued.
"But our 18s side is pretty young and we just can't call 16-year-olds into play senior football.''
Worboys said the Pirates will get a first grade side on the paddock. However, he conceded the club may have to consider forfeiting reserves if the numbers aren't there.
"I've called around a few blokes who might have given us a hand even if just to play reserve grade, but nearly all of them have other things on this weekend,'' he added.
The Pirates have toughed out two wins from as many starts this season. However, Worboys pointed out the group's decision to switch to a final four to free up a weekend to play deferred games means the race to the semi-finals will be tight. Worboys agrees with the group's call, describing it on the On the Bench segment last Friday as a 'no brainer'.
"It's cut throat now. I think we'd be expected to win this game under normal circumstances, although Wingham mightn't agree,'' he said.
"Every point is going to be vital now.''
The match was originally to be played on Sunday, May 22 but was postponed as the Wingham sporting complex was closed due to wet weather. The clubs agreed on the fixture on the long weekend.
Worboys said he will continue to ring around trying to get enough players but the club will give Wingham plenty of notice if they can't get a reserve grade.
"Do you want a game?'' he asked, hopefully tongue-in-cheek.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
