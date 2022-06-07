LUCKLESS Wingham centre Matt Bridge underwent surgery this week after injuring a pectoral muscle in last weekend's Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.
Bridge won't play again this season.
Advertisement
He was just two games into his comeback year after being forced to sit out 2021 while he recovered from a knee reconstruction. He damaged the knee in the 2020 Lower North Coast rugby union grand final when he played with the Manning Ratz. Group Three's competition was in recess that year due to the pandemic.
"We just got him back and now he's out,'' Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said.
"He's had no luck at all.''
The Tigers will play their first home game for the season on Saturday when they tackle Old Bar at the Wingham Sporting Complex. This was a match postponed from Sunday, May 22. Group Three hadn't scheduled any games this weekend.
No play had been possible at the complex this year as a result of the on-going rain, however, Mr Martin said the playing surface has recovered 'fairly well.'
"If we don't get any more rain this week and this wind keeps up it'll be okay,'' he said.
Some junior league games were played there last weekend.
Mr Martin said this will be the first opportunity for many Wingham supporters to see the club's two imports, halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths in action. Both made their debut for the club against the Mustangs and Mr Martin predicts they'll be a great assets.
Wingham has a loss and a draw from their two games this year. Old Bar has two wins from as many starts.
There'll be three games on Saturday's program, starting with women's league tag around 12.15. First grade is expected to kickoff at 2.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.