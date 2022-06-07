Manning River Times

Luckless Matt Bridge ruled out for the season

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham centre Matt Bridge won't play again in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.

LUCKLESS Wingham centre Matt Bridge underwent surgery this week after injuring a pectoral muscle in last weekend's Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.