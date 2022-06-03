Manning River Times

Taye Cochrane to make his first grade debut for Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 3 2022 - 1:00am
Taye Cochrane

COUNTRY under 18 representative Taye Cochrane looks set to get his first grade spurs for Old Bar in tomorrow's Group Three Rugby League clash against Forster-Tuncurry.

