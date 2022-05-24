MidCoast Council is seeking feedback on a draft plan that aims to capture the community's vision and aspirations for the future of the region.
The MidCoast community strategic plan - Shared Vision, Shared Responsibility 2022-2032 - is currently on public exhibition.
"This high-level plan is shaped by what our community has told us over recent years and represents our shared vision for the future of the MidCoast," Mayor Claire Pontin said.
"It is an important document not just for us at MidCoast Council, but for the whole of our community. It captures the ideas, priorities and values of our community. It tells a story of what is important to us and the future we want for our region."
Cr Pontin said the plan, which was first developed in 2018, has been updated and now council is checking in with the community to ensure it still captures their broad aspirations.
"Since the development of the original Community Strategic Plan we have experienced drought, record-breaking bushfires and floods, and a COVID-19 pandemic. Through all this, the MidCoast community has demonstrated a great sense of connectedness, capacity and resilience.
"This is a refreshed version of our first Community Strategic Plan to capture these changes in our community."
The community strategic plan guides council in developing its four-year delivery plan and annual operational plan. These documents focus on how council will achieve the priorities and actions that the community has identified.
The Delivery Plan outlines how the newly-elected council will deliver the community's identified priorities from the community strategic plan during this term of office.
The 2022-2023 Operational Plan and Budget sets out services from these strategic plans which will be delivered during this financial year.
The Resourcing Strategy describes how staff, assets, financial and information resources will be used to deliver the above plans.
"We invite everyone to take a look at the four documents, particularly if you want to know how your priorities are translated into on-ground services for our community," Cr Pontin said.
"Your feedback will help shape what we deliver for you."
You can have your say by heading to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ipr. The consultation closes on Wednesday, June 8. Copies of all documents are also available at Council customer service centres and libraries.
All feedback will be considered by the elected council for inclusion in the final documents. These will be adopted at the June meeting of the elected council.
They then become the blueprint council works through during the 2022-23 financial year.
Council reports back to the community on progress against the plans every six months. The council's financial position is reported to the community each month through council meetings.
