Manning River Times
What's on

Sinfonia to perform at Port Macquarie, Tuncurry and Taree in June 2022

May 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sinfonia performing at Tuncurry in June 2021. Image supplied

The Mid Coast's own community orchestra, Sinfonia Mid North Coast, has been rehearsing in preparation for its first concert series in a year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.