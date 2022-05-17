Fire and Rescue NSW Taree crew members opened the doors to Taree Fire Station on Saturday, May 14 for the annual open day.
Crew members showed families and budding firefighters around the station, held displays of firefighting, hazmat and rescue equipment and answered questions about winter and home fire safety.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said Open Day was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere," Commissioner Baxter said.
"A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that's where Open Day comes in.
"This year we are focussing on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home.
"Each year, approximately 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented. Each death is a tragic loss for families, friends and the wider community.
"Additionally, for each fire fatality, there are also hundreds more people who survive a fire but suffer life-changing health consequences."
Commissioner Baxter said there is a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires during the cooler months, with many fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to heaters and electric blankets.
"This year we want to help residents prepare their homes and in particular, encourage them to check their smoke alarms and have a Home Fire Escape Plan," Commissioner Baxter said.
A Get Ready for Winter checklist is available at www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
