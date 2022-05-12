Manning River Times

Warren Cocksedge wins Australian police bowls singles championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Cocksedge with his Australian police singles championship trophy

NEWLY crowned Australian Police singles bowls champion Warren Cocksedge from Taree will now turn his attention to the State open singles championship to be played at Ettalong starting on May 24.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.