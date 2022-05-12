Manning River Times

Group says clubs should have more say on ground closures

By Mick McDonald
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Junior rugby league games went ahead at the Wingham Sporting Complex last Saturday morning.

GROUP Three Rugby League's executive will seek a meeting with MIdCoast Council in an attempt to ensure clubs in this area have more say on whether grounds are closed due to wet weather.

