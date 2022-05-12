OLD Bar officials are determined that Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City will go ahead, even if this means taking the match to Tuncurry.
"At this stage the Graveyard (Old Bar Reserve) is still open. We trained there on Tuesday night,'' club president Andrew Wilkes said earlier today.
"We're hoping to play there this weekend.''
The field will be inspected on Friday by MidCoast Council and Mr Wilkes said further rain this week could result in the shutters going up at the reserve again.
Taking the ground to the Trad Field at Old Bar is another option, although the ground surface there would again be a problem.
Taking the match to the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry and possibly playing on the back field could come into the equation if either ground at Old Bar is ruled out today.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said this will be Plan B.
"If the Old Bar Reserve and Trad Field is closed due to wet weather this match will be transferred to Harry Elliott Oval Tuncurry. This issue has been discussed with Port City, Old Bar and Forster Tuncurry,'' he said.
The Pirates already have one postponed game from last weekend against Taree City when the Old Bar Reserve was closed.
"We just want to play footy,'' Old Bar first grade captain-coach Mick Henry said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
