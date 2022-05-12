Manning River Times

Old Bar Pirates have a Plan B is Old Bar Reserve is closed due to wet weather

By Mick McDonald
May 12 2022 - 3:00am
Old Bar's Kurt Lewis makes a break in a trial game against Byron Bay played at the Trad Field at Old Bar in March.

OLD Bar officials are determined that Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City will go ahead, even if this means taking the match to Tuncurry.

