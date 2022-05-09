sport, local-sport,

TAREE City officials hope the weather stays fine to ensure the Jack Neal Oval will be playable for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley. This will be Taree's first home game for the season. However, the Bulls already have to play a catch-up game against Old Bar to play after the match was postponed from last weekend as the Old Bar Reserve was closed. Taree City president Nigel Wallis said the club mowed the ground last weekend and further maintenance will be carried out earlier this week. He said one section of the field is particularly wet. "Hopefully the rain stays away. It that's the case then we'll be right for this weekend,'' he said. The Bulls are also due to host Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday, May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a4577a05-b3d2-4a33-ac3a-0c498cad6c34.jpg/r0_52_1016_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg