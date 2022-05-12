Cundletown Museum excursion to historic Stroud

Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society is planning a fundraising excursion to the historic town of Stroud in July.
Stroud is the site of the first major agricultural enterprise to be attempted in the country, the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) and features many historic homes and buildings.
The Cundle Museum's excursion on Monday, July 11 departs the museum at 8.30am with a possible pick-up at Tuncurry, then on to Gloucester for morning tea, followed by a tour of historic Stroud, lunch at Central Hotel Stroud.
Cost is $75 and for details, contact Margaret 0428 522 556.
Cundletown Historical Society opened to the public in 1996 in the vacant teacher's residence within the grounds of Cundletown Public School. Principally a resource centre with photographs and written records of the district, it was called the "Melvie Chick Centre", after the town's former historian Mrs Melvie Chick.
The school premises quickly became too small to house the society's growing collection so the move to the underutilised Cundletown Soldiers Memorial Hall was arranged.
The society, with a name change to Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society, chose as its focus collecting and preserving the history of the dairy/farming community. It now has a major collection of all aspects of the dairy industry and include the extra activities of the farmers of timber and sleeper cutting.
