James Johnston releases another Wingham-inspired single

Wingham's very own James Johnston is being hailed a breakout country star. He's just returned from performing alongside Lee Kernaghan at the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards; has amassed over 14 million streams and counting; and recently celebrated his previous single Small Town spending a remarkable 10 weeks at the #1 spot of the CountryTown Hot 50 airplay charts - an unparalleled feat for an Aussie artist in recent years. Now Johnston is back with his latest infectious anthem, Country Boys. Raised on the outskirts of the small town of Wingham, Johnston reminisces on his humble beginnings in Country Boys, singing, "We were building bonfires on Friday nights / we were chasing round them girls we liked". Related: James Johnston releases new single inspired by growing up in Wingham It's familiar territory for the Raised Like That (another song inspired by growing up in Wingham) singer, as he glorifies rural living. "Country Boys is my childhood captured in a song," sys Johnston. "From riding dirt bikes to losing summers swimming in the creek." Country Boys unearths how truly grateful and proud Johnston is of the upbringing he was gifted. It's the kind of sentiment his rapidly growing fan base has come to love and respect. The song's fresh and lively sound is perfect for a bonfire party in the middle of nowhere or a much-needed road trip along some country back roads. Johnston's bold and modern sound on Country Boys was once again forged alongside frequent collaborator, Justin Wantz (USA). Johnston and Wantz produced the track between Nashville and Australia, with Johnston bringing sought after Sydney producer, Liam Quinn (Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora), into the fold to record his vocals. Despite being a father to a growing family, Johnston still has time for a packed schedule of festivals throughout Australia. Appearing at Big Country Festival, Boots and Beach Festival, NQ's Rock'n Country Music Festival, Gympie Music Muster, Savannah in the Round, and the enormous CMC Rocks, just to name a few. Johnston is set to perform to more than 130 000 people across Queensland, NSW and Victoria in 2022. James Johnston will be appearing at the Boots and Beach Festival at Port Macquarie on Friday, May 27, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2bd1dbaa-726e-4783-8488-e18189ab261e.jpg/r1_0_2196_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg