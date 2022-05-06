Wingham hospitality students win Tocal Bake or Burn | photos

news, local-news,

Two Wingham High School students have shown they can cook under pressure, coming home winners of the 2022 Tocal Band or Burn Competition. The competition is open for all high school hospitality students and takes part during the three-day Tocal Field Days at Tocal Agricultural College. Wingham High School students Shari Urquhart and Sharnee Anderson travelled to the Tocal Field on April 29 to participate in the competition. The competition comprised of three heats with only 30 minutes in each heat to create a dish in each heat. Shari and Sharnee earned the highest score of the competition at an overall of 53.90 out of 60. "They did an amazing job working as a team to come away as winners!" a Wingham High School spokesperson said. Ex-Wingham High student Lindie Kliendeinst made the trip to cheer the students on and take photographs on the day. "A thank you to Meadow Ridge Farms (Johnathan Lee) and Comboyne Culture," the spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/db414503-212a-4a1d-be62-3b8c57914828.jpg/r2_345_2007_1478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg