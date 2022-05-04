newsletters, editors-pick-list,

OLD Bar Pirates Rugby League Club president Andrew Wilkes said there is 'some hope' Sunday's Group Three season-opener against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve would go ahead, providing the weather remains fine. The Old Bar Reserve is slowly drying out from what has been near constant rain this year. "It's looking a bit better than Monday at least,'' Mr Wilkes said. "The weather's improved and the ground is drying out slowly, although it's still very wet. I'd say we're 50/50 at this stage.'' The club carried out a working bee at the reserve on Sunday and managed to mow the main field and Mr Wilkes hopes council will be able to roll it this week. However, he said more rain is forecast for later in the week. "They're talking 2mm to 6mm. If we get the higher end of that, then we'll have to postpone the game,'' he admitted. He said the alternate ground at Trad Field remains out of the equation. "Council hasn't been able to mow it and the grass is shin-high there at the moment,'' Mr Wilkes explained. "But it seems this has been and endless conversation for the past two years, whether grounds will be playable because of rain. It's getting frustrating, we just want to see some footy.''

