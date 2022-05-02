newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the season is 'absolutely' set to start this weekend. Clubs decided to put back the kickoff by a week at a hastily convened meeting on Friday, April 22 at the season launch after continued wet weather caused most grounds in the group to be closed. The original opening round will now be played at round 14 on the weekend of August 20/21. This will be the last of the competition fixtures before the start of the semi-finals. This weekend Forster-Tuncurry will host Wauchope and Port Sharks meet Macleay Valley at the Port Regional Stadium on Saturday while Old Bar and Taree City clash at Old Bar and Wingham plays Port City at Wingham on Sunday. Mr Drury said there are no changes to the draw at this stage. However, Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes admits the 'stars will have to align' for games to go ahead at Old Bar on Sunday. RELATED: Clubs agree to delay start of season "In a word, wet,'' he replied when about the state of the field at Old Bar, saying improved weather would have to continue this week. "We had a working bee there on Sunday and we managed to mow the main field. If we can get a some sun on it this week we could still be right for Sunday. It's similar to last year and the field dried out reasonably quickly then. "But I wouldn't be prepared to make a call just yet.'' He said switching rounds with the Bulls and playing the match at Taree this week isn't an option. The second round fixture on Saturday, July 2 at the Jack Neal Oval will be held in conjunction with Taree City's 25th anniversary celebrations. Mr Wilkes admits finding another alternate venue for this weekend would be difficult. The Richard Crook Field at Old Bar is in a similar state to the Old Bar Reserve. The Pirates played a trial game against Byron Bay there in March. "If we have to we will postpone the game we will, but that's the least preferred option,'' Mr Wilkes added. "Hopefully we can finally have some luck with the weather and we'll get to play some footy this weekend.'' The Group Three Junior League is also due to start this weekend as is Lower North Coast Rugby Union.

