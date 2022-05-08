Thumbs up to railway staff both in NSW and Victoria

comment,

We recently travelled by train to Melbourne and return, and would like to recognise the assistance we received from the railway staff both in NSW and Victoria. It could not be faulted. My wife has a mobility problem caused from Parkinson's disease, needing assistance boarding trains and moving from platform-to-platform, wheelchair assistance was waiting in Sydney and again in Melbourne, organised by the railway staff. While waiting the four hours in Sydney to connect to the train coming north the staff saw that we had access to eating facilities as there is no longer eating places on Central station. It sure gave us an appreciation of how caring the staff look after their passengers, credit to them. Would recommend train travel to anyone. Thank you.

