Unfortunately, the annual Anzac Sunday service last Sunday at Our Lady of Fatima Church was not well supported by the RSL sub-branch. In delivering an address on the theme of Anzac, Ian Dimmock related the tragedy of a 14-year-old boy, Archie Fingher of Melbourne, who faked his age to join, died of malaria in the notorious Sandakan camp at just 19 and his parents died before knowing what had happened to him. The ode, last post, rouse and national anthem were played. Fr Chris Freestone, in his homily, referenced the experiences of his father and uncle in World War II, both in the 1st/54th Brigade. The altar was decorated with poppies and poppy wreaths, which added colour and reverence to the service. The Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club is interested in installing community accessible defibrillators in Old Bar. Many businesses in Old Bar have defibrillators but that fact is not readily known to the general public. If you are interested in helping make this happen, come to the meeting at the club on Monday, May 9 at 5.30pm.

