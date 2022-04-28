newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's player numbers are up 2 per cent on last year and 4 per cent on 2020. General manager Bruce Potter said as of last Monday, April 25, 5839 players had registered across all grades from seniors to juniors. However, this doesn't include the high performance players in junior divisions along with coaches and managers. "We're tracking towards having 6500 registered players this year going on the current trend,'' Mr Potter said. Football Mid North Coast covers from area from Bulahdelah through to South West Rocks. Mr Potter said this is a great result considering the problems caused by the pandemic for the past two seasons along with wet weather. However, he added that this year 'has started a bit slowly' due to rain and closed fields. He promised that all competitions, whether they be junior or senior, will play a full season, with provisions made for catch-up games. RELATED: Wildcats back call for synthetic pitch Matches this weekend will be severely impacted by wet weather and field closures. "Wherever the fields are open, we'll play,'' Mr Potter promised. "But matches that can't go ahead will be rescheduled.'' Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/e6a8efb8-a061-465d-bece-6a181f13b190.jpg/r0_12_1027_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg