TAREE Football Club president Ben Sedlen has backed a call from Football Mid North Coast to establish an all-weather synthetic surface pitch at the Zone Field at Taree. FMNC general manager Bruce Potter told the Times last week the zone field would be a great investment for sport in the Manning, while the facility would also attract major events to the area. Mr Potter revealed that FMNC is currently negotiating with MidCoast Council regarding a major upgrade of facilities in this area for the code and described the zone field as an 'ideal candidate' for a synthetic field. "It's about time we had some decent sporting facilities in Taree,'' Mr Sedlen said. "Look at the (Manning) hockey association. No matter how much it rains they never seem to miss a week. But we have to call off games when there's any sign of rain.'' Mr Sedlen said the availability of a synthetic field would also assist in pre-season training when wet weather intervenes, both for seniors and juniors. Mid Coast Football's National Premier League Women's coach Mick Grass has frequently expressed frustrations at his squad's interrupted pre-season program in the past two years caused by wet weather and the lack of training venues. "The synthetics are pretty hard on the body for us old fellas, but it would be a great boost for our game here,'' Mr Sedlen maintained. The Wildcats were to host Bellingen at Omaru Park in the Coastal Premier League on Saturday. However, this has been switched to the synthetics at Coffs Harbour. This will be the third game the Wildcats have played there this year. Taree is yet to play at home. "We're just about living in Coffs Harbour at the moment,'' Mr Sedlen quipped. "And we're a couple of weeks away yet from playing at home and that's if the weather clears. Our secretary, Michael Wallace, has manged to mow the fields, but they're still very wet.'' RELATED: Football Mid North Coast looks to upgrade facilities The Wildcats also have to contend with construction work on new facilities at Omaru Park. It was hoped the project would be completed by August, however, rain has delayed work. "I don't think it will be finished this season,'' Mr Sedlen said. This leaves the club without changerooms and a canteen. "We'll get by as best we can and set up temporary facilities,'' Mr Sedlen explained. He added the saturated fields also impact on the club's juniors, with the sides unable to train. "One field might be okay for the younger age divisions, but I think we're going to have to look at changing the draw until our fields are right.''

