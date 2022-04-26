newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FLOODING at Grafton and the Sydney International Rowing Centre at Penrith has resulted in Manning hosting the NSW Masters Championships this weekend. MR Rowing Club official Hugh McLeod said 1600 entries have been received for the two day event, with 354 rowers to be involved. Racing will start on Saturday around 9am and a total of 114 races will be conducted. "It was a bit of an 11th hour thing, but we're right to go,'' Mr McLeod said. "The river's fine although the riverbank is a bit soggy. But we'll handle that to the best of our ability.'' He added that the numbers are a little down on usual. RELATED: Manning Summer Regatta "But with everything that has happened this year, it's still pretty good,'' he said. A strong contingent of Manning rowers will take part in the championship, including Graham Nix, Rhett Pattison, Roy Halliday, Col Broos, Nicole and Heidi Pullen and Belinda Blackman.

