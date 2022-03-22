sport, local-sport,

CREWS from 16 clubs and schools contested Manning River Rowing Club's re-scheduled Summer Regatta. The event was postponed from January due to the spike COVID-19 cases throughout NSW along with clubhouse construction work. Competitor numbers were down from those expected for the January event, which was to be conducted over three days. A total of 247 athletes took part in 74 events. North Shore, Glebe, Abbotsford, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Endeavour clubs provided the majority of competitors in the masters events while UTS, Port Macquarie, Leichhardt, Hunter Valley Grammar School and Newcastle University filled the field in A and B-grade and junior events Large numbers of masters entries meant divisions were required in these events Feature event was the Stacks Finance, Crocker Oars mixed eight with UTS (2) able erase the handicap margin within 750 metres to lead Glebe across the finish line with UTS (1) third. Nine crews greeted the starter for the mixed eight - Abbotsford, Glebe, Hunter Valley Grammar, Newcastle, Newcastle University with North Shore and University Technology Sydney fielding two crews. Para single sculls was dominated by Balmain rowers with James Johnson winning the men's race and Micah Kelly heading Tara Copp from Manning River in the women's race. Manning Valley Anglican College's Joshua Mcphellamy had a great regatta, taking out the D-grade single scull before combining with Rian Watkins in the men's D grade double scull. They then paired with Rhett Pattison and Nick Johnston for a master class performance in the men's D-grade quad scull. RELATED: Regatta postponed Manning Rowing Club's women's C grade quad scullers Sarah Keen and Belinda Blackman are both relatively new to the sport but had the experienced Nicole and Heidi Pullen to steer them to a commanding victory. Graham Nix, Roy Halliday, Nick Johnston and Coll Broos tasted victory in the men's masters quad scull. Nix and Halliday also had success in the men's masters double sculls and single sculls. This will be a good hit out before they head to the State masters to be held in Grafton in late April and the Australian master at Ballarat from May19-22.

