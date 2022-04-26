community,

Blaze Aid volunteers along with a few Oxley Island locals were shouted a roast dinner with all the trimmings on Easter Sunday at Oxley Island Hall as a thank you for their contributions. Blaze Aid coordinator Brad Young prepared the meal for around 12 people by himself. "It was just a good opportunity to have a couple of the farmers around and have a lunch and a chat," Brad said. Thankfully Brad didn't have to fork out the funds for the feast himself - MidCoast Council have been paying for Blaze Aid's rent and food since they moved into the hall on January 1 this year. Blaze Aid volunteer Chris Murphy thinks Brad deserves recognition for the work he does. "He works so hard. He's a real gun at putting up fences and he's known as one of the fastest fencer putter-uppers! Chris said. "He's up and gone by about six in the morning. Related: Blaze Aid is back in the Manning "He's doing a great job saving around $5000 plus a day for these farmers who are getting it all free." Originally, the volunteer team estimated they would be finished in the area and gone by the end of March. However constant wet weather has significantly slowed things down. Not only is the team repairing fencing damaged by the floods in March 2021, they are still helping out farmer with properties affected by the 2019 bushfires, as far out as Caffreys Flat and towards Nowendoc. "Some of those are large jobs. It's quite a daunting task for some (volunteers). It's not for everybody because some of the jobs are quite hard. Some of it's quite steep and we've got to travel a fair way," Brad said. At this stage there is no knowing when the Blaze Aid volunteer team will consider their job done. "That's all weather dependent. If the rain hangs around and keeps holding us up, we may end up coming back at a later date in the year when it's looking a bit drier," Brad said. If you are interested in volunteering for BlazeAid at the Oxley Island camp contact Brad Young on 0488 405 481. Brad is also happy to take calls direct from disaster impacted individuals regarding their fencing needs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/92d4d366-dfbd-4deb-9692-258de77db188.jpg/r1_0_1911_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg