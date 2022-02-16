community,

A BlazeAid volunteer team has moved into the Oxley Island Community Hall to help bush fire and flood impacted residents in the region with their properties. The team currently have between two and five volunteers who help out with fencing and maintenance any time from one to four days a week. However, BlazeAid camp coordinator Brad Young said they would like to have five volunteers helping out a day. "We can fit five people in the ute, so we would like to have as many volunteers as we can so we can get five turning up a day," Brad said. Currently 22 properties requiring assistance in the Mid Coast have responded to the team. "We are slowly making our way through the properties, which range from Oxley Island, to Caffreys Flat, Krambach, and the north side of Taree. "Most of the fences are that far gone that we have got to just pull them out and re-build them." The team moved into the hall on January 1 2022 and plan to stay until the end of March depending on how much more interest they get. MidCoast Council is supplying the team with food and rent at the hall. "We will happily accept fuel vouchers to the Old Bar Service Station too," Brad said. If you are interested in volunteering for BlazeAid at the Oxley Island camp contact Brad Young on 0488 405 481. Brad is also happy to take calls direct from disaster impacted individuals regarding their fencing needs. BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods. Working alongside the rural families, the volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed. Equally important, volunteers also help to lift the spirits of people who are often facing their second or third flood event after years of drought, or devastating losses through bushfires. BlazeAid volunteers work in a disaster-affected area for many months, not only helping individuals and families, but also helping rebuild the local communities. BlazeAid is also located at Coolah, Forbes, Mingoola, Rappvile, and Wauchope in NSW. Read more: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

