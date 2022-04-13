sport, local-sport,

AN all weather synthetic surface field would be a great investment for sport in the Manning, while the facility would also attract major events to the area. Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter said this. Mr Potter was speaking at the announcement that the zone has received $251,056 grant in round four of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for lighting at the Taree Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground. Mr Potter revealed that FMNC is currently negotiating with MidCoast Council regarding a major upgrade of facilities in this area for the code. "We need to improve our facilities,'' Mr Potter stressed. "One of the highlights of last weekend was that we took all 24 Coastal Premier League (CPL) teams to Coffs Harbour and despite atrocious conditions, we were able to play all our games on synthetic (surface) fields.'' Mr Potter said the zone field would be an 'ideal candidate' for a synthetic pitch, although he added the 'lack of space' would mean any major developments there would be unlikely. FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said the zone will be 'pushing hard to get synthetics down this way.' He said the availability of synthetic surface fields enabled the CPL to start on time, with the majority of matches going ahead in the opening fortnight of the season despite continuous rain. "Obviously we're still pushing for our centre (of excellence) at Port Macquarie. They're going to have synthetics there. Once that's done and dusted, we'll look at upgrading facilities down here,'' Mr Fletcher explained. "These lights will be a huge improvement for this ground. Now we just want to get onto the park and play some football. "We don't want any games lost this year.'' Mid Coast Football's senior teams in the National Premier League Women (NPLW) have scheduled a number of Saturday night fixtures when the new lighting is installed. Mr Potter said the ability to play night games will also ensure all Mid Coast's premier league games can be played at the one venue.

