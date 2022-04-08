news, local-news,

Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society's Young Woman of the Year, Gypsy Marshall will be in Sydney on Sunday, April 10 to represent Zone 1 in the 2022 Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year competition. Gypsy was named Taree's 60th Young Woman of the Year (previously titled 'Showgirl') earlier this year. She went on to become the group two winner of the Zone 1 competition held in Lismore in February, with judges impressed by her "maturity and insight beyond her 18 years". Gypsy is one of around 16 entrants who will vie for the title of Young Woman of the Year at the State final, held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which is judged over a four day period, with the winner announced on Sunday.

