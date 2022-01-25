community,

The 60th year of the Showgirl competition, which is also the year of the name change, sees Gypsy Marshall named the Taree Show Society's 2021 Young Woman of the Year. Gypsy has lived in the Manning since she was eight years old, for the most part in Manning Point where she lives on property looking after beef cattle. She was school captain at Chatham High School in 2021, and excelled in her studies in agriculture from Year 9 to Year 12. Having just turned 18, this was Gypsy's first year she was eligible for the award. Read more: End of an era for 'Showgirl' title as competition aims to salute young women Gypsy will go up against eight other Young Woman of the Year award recipients at the zone finals in Lismore on Saturday, February 12, which she hopes to take out. The day will consist of an interview, a lunch and a dinner, where Gypsy hopes to showcase what she has done for the Manning community, and how she plans to represent the Taree Show Society during her time with the sash. "I am really young compared to a lot of the other people who have gone for the award, so I want to prove to the other young people interested in agriculture in our community, that if I can do it anyone can." "To have the promotion that an 18-year-old can go so far in this competition, just because I care about the industry and am passionate about the future of it, is really cool." Gypsy said her dedication and leadership is something that she has always had, particularly with her interests in animals and agriculture. Read more: Two-year Harding Miller foundation scholarship awarded to Gypsy Marshall "You don't have to be experienced and you don't have to be older to be a leader in the industry. But if you are passionate about something you can make anything work." Gypsy has also been accepted into University of New England to commence study to become a Bachelor of Zoology next month, with plans to transfer into Animal Science after completing the degree. She isn't sure yet where this will lead her into her career, but says she has always wanted to be self sufficient and run her own farm. "I would love to have a little shop or something one day where I can provide to the community. It would be cool for people to be able to pop in for breakfast where I can provide home-grown chicken and stuff like that." Animal genetics and conservation is also something she is really interested in. "I am really passionate about conservation, and by getting a wider perspective on the animal kingdom through study, I will be able to help and educate other people about what goes on in the industry." Gypsy was also the local Lions Youth of the Year in 2020. Read more: Gabby Wyse talks about agriculture opportunities for young people in Mid Coast area Gabby Neale (Wyse), who was the previous award recipient and now the Taree Show's Young Woman of the Year coordinator, presented the sash to Gypsy at the Taree Showground earlier this month. Gabby was sashed as Taree Showgirl in October 2019 and held the title until this year, thanks to the 2020 and 2021 Taree Shows being cancelled due to COVID-19.

