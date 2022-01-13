newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown has been named in a 15 strong Australia A women's cricket squad to face England A across three T20s and three 50-over fixtures. The series will run concurrently with the Ashes, with matches starting on Thursday, January 20 with the first T20 encounter at Adelaide. Canberra will be the venue for the final game on Thursday, February 2, a 50 over encounter. Brown, an opening bowler, now plays for NSW Breakers after turning out previously with Canberra in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). She switched to the Sydney Sixers for this Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) this season after previously being with Melbourne Renegades for five years. Brown, 23, was included in the Australian squad for the multi-format series against India played in September/October, but didn't feature in any of the games.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/359b2e0c-44f7-45e5-89ba-2f89015e694a.jpg/r126_25_638_314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg