St George Illawarra Dragons rugby league star Holli Wheeler is quick to downplay her side's favouritism for Sunday's NRLW grand final against the Sydney Roosters at Redcliffe The Dragons will start the $1.65 popular elect with the Roosters quoted at $2.25. Wheeler, from Old Bar, will be playing her second grand final as she was a member of the Dragons side comfortably beaten by Brisbane in 2019. Saints outlasted Gold Coast in last weekend's semi-final to move through to Sunday's decider before the Roosters caused the biggest upset in NRLW history when they came from behind to account for Brisbane 22-16. The Roosters only snuck into the four on averages when the Broncos savaged Parramatta in the last round fixture. "I think to list us as firm favourites is unfair on the Roosters,'' Wheeler said this week. "They showed what they can do against the Broncos and they are hitting their straps at the right time. We had a close game against them in the competition round and they have some great players.'' Front rower Tayla Predebon from Gloucester will be on the bench for the Roosters. Wheeler has teamed with Predebon with the Central Coast Roosters and with the Country representative team. "Tayla's a beautiful soul,'' Wheeler said, an accolade not usually not given to front rowers. "I wish her every success in the game... although hopefully not this weekend.'' Wheeler said the Dragons had self belief going into the season. However, she admits it was a long time coming. Sunday will actually be the culmination of the 2021 NRLW competition. "I think we had three or four pre-seasons,'' she laughed. "We'd prepare and then the competition would get put back (because of COVID). Then it was decided to play it at the beginning of this year.... there was a lot of stop-start and delays, but we finally got there.'' She assured that the Dragons went into the competition with plenty of self-belief, but claimed they had been written off by some sections of the media. RELATED: Holli hoping for a premiership with Saints Holli's test debut Disappointing finale "We lost some quality players, but Sowie (coach Jamie Soward) has filled the gaps and we've unearthed some real stars,'' she said. "We knew we could do it, even if other people didn't think so.'' Wheeler missed 2020 after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery. She ruptured her ACL playing in the NRLW Nines in Perth. A backrower, she's been reasonably happy with her form this year. "I've been trying to find a home in the middle, work on my rotations and energy levels,'' she said. It's a big year for women's rugby league. Wheeler will switch to Cronulla when the NSW premiership kicks off this month after playing for North Sydney last winter. "My brother Corey's happy, he's a Sharks fan and he's already hitting me up for gear,'' Wheeler said. She hopes to retain her place in the NSW side for the State of Origin clash against Queensland in Canberra before starting the NRLW 2022 season later in the year. Then there's the possibility of making the Australian Jillaroos team for the World Cup in England in October/November. "Hopefully my form will be good enough to earn a place in the World Cup squad - that would be the ultimate,'' she said. Regardless of the result there'll be a new name on the premiership trophy after Sunday as Brisbane has won every grand final since 2018. "There'll be a new champion - hopefully it will be us, but this is an exciting time for women's rugby league,'' Wheeler noted.

