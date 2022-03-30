newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club are still celebrating after their amazing win in the women's 10s 200m event at the Great Lakes Pearl Dragon's regatta. The team had never paddled together at a regatta but have been training hard with the club on the Manning River four times a week. The girls were convincing winners with an aggregate time for two races of 1minute 30 seconds, 1minute 18 seconds in front of second placed Hunter River. This was only the second time the race had been contested at a Northern Region regatta, but has proved to be a popular and competitive. The Mighty Manning club were also extremely pleased with their results in the 2km turn race. With club president Warren Blanch steering the boat they successfully won their heat. The club were not expecting such a wonderful result as there were many larger and more experienced crews competing. A recent graduate from the Learn2Paddle Program, Helen Claxton, was welcomed into the crew to contest the gruelling event. On top of the two successes, one of the best results of the weekend was fielding a men's 10 crew for the first time in many years. With the very successful Learn2Paddle program wrapping up the weekend before the regatta, MRDBC was able to encourage two of the new men, Ron Claxton and Jason Ryan to join the men's 10 and two of the women recruits, Grace Maano and Helen joined the women's 20s team. The club hopes the Learn2Paddle Program to to start on Saturday May 7, will bring even more paddlers into the club and sport. On Sunday 200m races involved the mixed 20s crew, men's 10s, women's 20 and the finale being the women's 10s win. Manning were delighted with how all crews preformed with the men's 10 coming in 8th, the mixed 20s 6th out of 15 and the women's 20s with only 17 paddlers from a possible 20, 9th out of 13. The Mighty Manning Dragons are looking forward to their next regional regatta and are hoping their club will attract more community members from the Manning area who are interested in being involved in such a great team sport. Dragon boating is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and attracts people from all age groups. For more details look on Facebook under Manning River Dragon Boat Club.

