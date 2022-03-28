news, local-news,

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club has initiated a Learn2Paddle Program. This offers a structured 5-week program for those wishing to learn to dragon boat paddle and develop their skills. Each week participants will build on their experience either for active recreational purposes or to develop to competitive racing. At MRDBC, experienced Level 3 coach and AUSDBF coach facilitator, Wendy Orman will offer a five-week program. The first week, the Come and Try Day is free to all who wish to have a go. It offers a great introduction to dragon boat paddling by initiating paddlers with an off water warm up, introduction about boat set ups, sweep calls conducted by the experienced Level 3 club sweep, Karen Drury. The sweep, who steers the 10-seat boat (20 paddlers) from the back gives directions to the paddlers to keep the boat stable. She instructs paddlers how to paddle back, how to 'hold water', slow the boat and how to swap sides safely. During the first session, participants in the Come and Try Day also get a brief introduction into the basic stroke. They learn about the set-up; keeping the outboard arm fully extended, the inboard arm extended and out over the water, the body forward and hinging from the hips. They learn the catch with the drive down with the top hand and the best part - the recovery, where the paddle is guided to the front of the stroke again. The Come and Try Day usually finishes with an extended cool down and stretch to allow participants to stretch out muscles they might not always use during day-to-day activities. Participants then decide if dragon boating something they might try so they pay $25, to sign up for the remaining four sessions with Wendy. The $25 contributes to their club membership fee if they decide to join the club when they complete the course. RELATED: Manning Dragon Boat Club members named in Northern NSW side Over the next four weeks, the dragon boat program participants, focus on the stroke, focus on working as a team, with timing being the focus. They concentrate on using the different levels of effort during paddling. During these four weeks paddlers also participate in the type of activities that they will be doing during the regular club sessions such as drills like paddle-tap, pause-paddling and pod work. After working on building their fitness and knowledge of dragon boating, the paddlers finally end up focusing on the skills needed to prepare to participate in regattas. They learn how to do race starts and have a go at a few races. After the five weeks of learning to paddle, paddlers are ready to make some decisions. They can either join the club as a member or join the club using the new Dragon Pass. The Dragon Pass is an innovative program to give paddlers temporary membership. This membership allows paddlers to paddle with the dragon boat club for an entire month free-of-charge. They get the same benefits as full members such as the ability to sign up for the four weekly sessions, attend all club functions and participate with the club at local regional regattas. The Manning River Dragon Boat Club is so excited about the new program and have completed their first round of the Learn2Paddle Program. With ten successful graduates, the club is hoping to welcome all new paddlers into their club. The next Come and Try Day will be held on Saturday, May 7 with the Learn2Paddle program continuing afterwards on each Saturday. Community members can contact club registrar Karen Drury, on 0410 608 042 to find out more or to sign up for the next course.

