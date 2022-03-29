news, local-news,

Exploring humanity through nature based sculpture and figurative sketching is the basis behind the upcoming exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery. Manning Valley artists Jo Ernst and Anke De Revuer are collaborating for the Melding Dissonance exhibition on display from Thursday, March 31 to Sunday, April 24. Through the exhibition, these two very different artists, explore the integration of old and new, nature and humanity. While Jo has brought her portraiture work to the Gloucester before, it's the first time for Anke. Originally from the Netherlands, Anke has been a practising artist for around 30 years and has been teaching art of around 40 years. "My love of sculpture came about through my teaching," Anke said. "It was always a practice which I enjoyed with the students and satisfied my love of practical solutions and being able to use a huge variety of media." Her inspiration for the exhibition has come directly from nature and her love of flora, fauna and landscape. "Hopefully my views on climate disaster and the threat to our native species are subtly woven into the works," she explained. "I include a bat into each work instead of signing them as I am a bat rescuer and carer and feel they need as much positive press as possible." She also finds inspiration from other artists and from her passion for fossicking in second hand shops. "I resolved to only use repurposed objects or materials for this exhibition as I feel strongly about our huge consumption in Australia." RELATED: Three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery Both have had their work exhibited in the Manning Regional Gallery. However, Jo's first exhibition was in Sydney in 1993 and has since had work displayed in Katoomba and New York. During her solo exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery in 2017, she held workshops, passing on her love of sketching. She considers herself a figurative artist. "I love portraiture, working with the figure and the study of humanity," Jo said. But the exhibition flows from another passion. "This show is different for me and is about my connection to nature and more specifically, it is inspired by the creek on our property," she said. "I have long found solace in the companionship of the creek. While sometimes quiet and still, and other times wildly distorting, the creek has survived devastation, remains exhilarating and beautiful." The artists are hosting an official opening on Saturday, April 2 at 2pm at the Gloucester Gallery, 25 Denison Street. Everyone is welcome to attend. The gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/b93239c3-a79f-4d20-84a3-02cebc429f4e.jpg/r0_430_2814_2020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg