news, local-news,

Taree's cricket talent, Samira Mitchell will play for the NSW Combined High School girl's cricket team at the NSW All Schools open cricket championships in Sydney next week. Her place in the team was named after she made the most runs for the Hunter region girls open cricket team, playing at the Combined High Schools State Carnival last month. Samira scored 310 runs across the six game series, with a high score of 128 in a game against Sydney East. The 16-year-old will play against NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and NSW Combined Independent Schools over a three day tournament. It runs from Tuesday, March 22 to Thursday, March 24 at Raby Sports Complex, near Campbelltown. Eventually Samira wants to play in the Women's Big Bash League as well the Women's National Cricket League. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/6603c62b-0381-4ed7-b709-8b0719ec6250.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg