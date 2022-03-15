community,

Australians from all corners of the country joined together this month to donate their time and energy to remove rubbish and litter from their towns, as part of the annual Clean Up Australia Day. Participating in the event, Old Bar Public School students took to the beach and streets last Friday (March 11) to collect bags of rubbish and litter that has been carelessly discarded in their village. School captain, Beth Harris, pledged to pick up three pieces of rubbish a day. Beth asked that everyone 'pick up rubbish as you see it', 'stop rubbish getting in the sea', 'use glass containers instead of plastic', and 'eliminate plastic straws.' Stage three students picked up litter from Old Bar Beach, Racecourse Creek and around the beach entrance tracks. Stage two covered the area around the Taree Old Bar Surf Club and near the tennis courts. And the infant students picked up the rubbish from around the school. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/eab960f9-2412-42cb-a4ef-2a176d5bacf9.JPG/r0_96_2992_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg