Clean Up Australia Day in the Mid Coast

Meet at the end of Point Road (12 Point Road, Tuncurry) on Saturday March 5 from 10:30am - 3:30pm. Site supervisor is Jai Tomlins. "This is a spot me and my girlfriend swim at a lot we love this little spot however due the the caravan park being right next to it people come across and trash the place," wrote Jai on the clean-up description. Meet at the picnic tables near the Marine Rescue Building, 8-10 Beach Street, Harrington on Sunday, March 6 from 7am - 10:30am. The group will be collecting rubbish from around the mangroves in the corner of the wall (as close to the dawn low tide as possible) then from the shores of the lagoon. Site supervisor is Genevieve Godwin. Meet at Penenton Creek Bridge end of Short Street, Forster on Sunday March 6 from 9am - 11am. Site supervisor is Carl Atchison. Meet at Coomba Community Hall, 86 Moorooba Road on Sunday March 6 from 8:30am - 11am. Site supervisor is Sarah Jane Huntley. Gloucester Interact Club will be hosting Clean Up Australia Day in Gloucester on Sunday March 6. Register at the stage in Gloucester Billabong Park (near the public toilets on Denison Street, Gloucester) anytime between 10am to 12pm. Feel free to contact the team through Instagram (@gloucesterinteract) or on 0455172715 if you have any difficulties finding them. Please bring a pair of gloves to protect your hands, a hat to be sun safe and a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. Rubbish bags will be provided upon registration. Enjoy some live music and a Rotary sausage sandwich after all of your hard work. All volunteers will receive a certificate of acknowledgement for their contribution their time and effort. Meet at Mount George Hall by 8:30am on Sunday, March 6. Clean up until 12noon then reconvene at the hall for a lunch break. Will recommence at 1pm, finishing by 3pm. Bring your hat, sunscreen and personal protective equipment. Water and lunch will be supplied. Site supervisor is Kathy Bushell. Meet at the school oval on Tuesday, April 26 from 8:30am - 11am. Located at 110 Head Street, Forster. Site supervisor is Heather L'Page.

