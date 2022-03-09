community,

The Rotary Foundation has launched a worldwide appeal to support the Ukrainian people affected by the current fighting in their country. All donations to the foundation's Disaster Response Fund up until April 30 2022 will be made available to the Rotary district in Ukraine and to designated Rotary districts bordering Ukraine who are sheltering refugees from the war-torn country. From now until June 30 2022, those Rotary districts will be able to access this fund to apply for disaster response grants to purchase items such as water, food, shelter, medicine and clothing. The first Rotary club was established in Ukraine in 1929. During and after WWII, Rotary International made a decision to suspend Rotary activity in the Ukrainian occupied territories. Read more: Rotary launches Flood Relief Appeal The first postwar Rotary club was established in Kyiz in 1991 and Rotary has grown throughout the country since then. Rotary is also well-established in neighbouring countries particularly in Poland where many refugees have fled. In 2021 local Rotary clubs established a Rotary Peace Square in Kyiv. Rotary volunteers on the ground in Ukraine and these neighbouring countries will be able to use the funds raised to help the suffering Ukrainian people. Those wanting to make a donation can do so through the Rotary Foundation Australia.

