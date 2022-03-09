community,

To mark NSW Women's Week, Taree is hosting two weaving workshops to celebrate the social, cultural and political achievements of women. Led by Biripi artist, Joedie Lawler, the 'Women Who Weave' workshops are held on Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. The art created will be permanently displayed in the new First Steps Count Child and Community Centre which is currently being built. Read more: Workshops held at Manning Regional Art Gallery for NSW Women's Week Vice president of the board of management at First Steps Count, Sue Russell, said the artworks should be up permanently by September 2022, which is when the community centre should be up and running. Ms Russell said the team can't wait to have the displays up for the community to see as they enter the centre. "I hope we do have workshops like this one with Joedie (Lawler) in the future to showcase the works of our community members in the First Steps Count centre. "The workshop really is about bringing women of all cultures together," she said. The workshops will go from 10am to 2pm and are free. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the NSW Government is providing funding to help First Steps Count deliver the weaving workshops. The NSW Women's Week Grants program provided $3000 to $5000 grants to events that support at least one of the key priorities of the NSW Women's Strategy 2018 to 2022. For more information and a full list of recipients, please visit: www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants

