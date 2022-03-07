newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Taree is set to host one of the 24 events taking place across the State this month for NSW Women's Week. Led by Biripi artist, Joedie Lawler, the 'Women Who Weave' workshops will be held on Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10 at Manning Regional Art Gallery. The workshops will go from 10am to 2pm and are free. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the NSW Government is providing funding to help First Steps Count deliver the weaving workshops. The art created will be permanently displayed in the new First Steps Count Child and Community Centre which is currently being built. "These workshops will be led by local Biripi Artist Joedie Lawler and will provide a space for women of all ages and from all cultural backgrounds to come together and share their stories while engaging in a weaving activity," Mr Bromhead said. "The 2022 NSW Women's Week workshops will help those who attend locally feel a sense of community after a tough couple of years with drought, bushfires, floods and COVID-19." NSW Women's Week which runs from March 7 to March 13. The week is to promote gender equality while celebrating the social, cultural and political achievements of women. Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said the week is about bringing women together to celebrate and inspire one another. "This week will deliver a wide range of practical supports that will benefit women right across our fabulous State," Mrs Taylor said. "I'm delighted that there is both a high calibre and a diverse range of events on offer during what is set to be the biggest NSW Women's Week ever. "There is something for women of all ages and backgrounds, and I encourage each and every one of you to find out what is happening in your local community this NSW Women's Week." The NSW Women's Week Grants program provided $3000 to $5000 grants to events that support at least one of the key priorities of the NSW Women's Strategy 2018 to 2022. These include improving women's financial wellbeing and security, encouraging a holistic approach to health and wellbeing or helping women to build confidence and celebrate their achievements. For more information and a full list of recipients, please visit: www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/1376b3d5-1e27-4fd1-9a57-e39bdd214904.jpg/r0_44_1045_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg