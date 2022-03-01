news, local-news,

March marks Small Business Month and is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the thousands of small business owners, and their employees right across NSW. Small Business Month 2022 comes with the focus to Rebuild, Recharge, and Renew. "The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the small business community, and sadly, many haven't been able to keep their businesses going," said Business NSW regional manager Kellon Beard. "Small Business Month gives us all a chance to recognise our favourite small business and give them the encouragement to keep on doing what they do best." "As an official collaborative partner, Business NSW will be facilitating a number of workshops and events under the Small Business Month banner, bringing people together to share ideas, lessons, and opportunities that have arisen through the challenges of the pandemic. Related: Free workshops for small business month "It's also an opportunity to recognise the significant contribution of Local Chambers of Commerce, and many have been provided funding through the Small Business Commissioner to showcase their region during this month," Mr Beard said. In Taree, Team Taree (Taree Chamber of Commerce) is hosting the Business Owner Hour of Power. "Small Business Month is a reminder that as our lives slowly return to normal, your local small business still needs your continued support as they can't just snap back into a position of prosperity. "Australia, and NSW in particular, is a small business economy, with almost 800,000 small businesses across the State employing over 1.6 million people and contributing $400 billion each year to our economy. "Together with our continued support, we can all help small businesses across NSW Rebuild, Recharge, and Renew," Mr. Beard said. About Business NSW Formerly the NSW Business Chamber, Business NSW is the peak policy and advocacy body that has been representing businesses in NSW since 1826.

